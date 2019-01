People leave floral tributes where the body of Isreali student Aiia Maasarwe was found near the Polaris shopping centre in Bundoora, Melbourne, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ELLEN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A pile of flowers lay in tribute where the body of Isreali exchange student Aiia Maasarwe was found near the Polaris shopping center in Bundoora, Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEFAN POSTLES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A man has been arrested in relation to the murder of an Israeli student in Melbourne, Victoria Police said Friday.

Twenty-one year-old La Trobe University exchange student Aiia Maasarwe’s body was found in Bundoora suburb at about 7am on Wednesday after what Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper described as an “absolutely horrendous, horrific attack.”