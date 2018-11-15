A Brazilian national was handed a life sentence by a Spanish court on Thursday after he was found guilty of murdering his aunt and uncle and his two young cousins in their house in 2016.

Patrick Nogueira, 22, is set to serve a reviewable life sentence in Spain for the quadruple homicide of his uncle, Marcos, his aunt, Janaina – both of whom were 39 – and his one and four-year-old cousins in the small town of Pioz, located just 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of the capital Madrid, back in Aug. 2016.