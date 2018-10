People attend a vigil as a protest against the rape and murder of journalist Viktoria Marinova in Sofia, Bulgaria, Oct 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/VASSIL DONEV

People attend a vigil as a protest against the rape and murder of journalist Viktoria Marinova in Sofia, Bulgaria, Oct 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/VASSIL DONEV

An undated handout photo made available by TVN on Oct 7, 2018 shows late 30-year-old's journalist Viktoria Marinova at a local television station, TVN in the town of Ruse, Bulgaria. EPA-EFE FILE/TVN RUSE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Police in Germany have detained a man as a part of the inquiry into the murder of a Bulgarian reporter who was investigating alleged corruption related to European Union funds, the Bulgarian government confirmed Wednesday.

Viktoria Marinova's beaten corpse, which showed signs of rape and brutal violence, was found on Saturday in the northern Bulgarian city of Ruse, on the border with Romania, some 320 kilometers (199 miles) to the northeast of the capital, Sofia.