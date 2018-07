Filipino police investigators (L) gather evidence at a church after an alleged gunman was killed by police officers in Cebu, Philippines, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAY ROMMEL LABRA

Filipino police investigators conduct work around the body of a slain alleged gunman at a church in Cebu, Philippines, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAY ROMMEL LABRA

Filipino Catholic Bishop Dennis Villarojo (3-R) blesses the body of a slain alleged gunman at a church after the man was killed by police officers in Cebu, Philippines, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAY ROMMEL LABRA

Philippine police Tuesday shot an armed man, who later died, after he tried to enter the Archbishop of Cebu's residence in Cebu City of the Philippines, according to the Archdiocese.

"An unidentified person wanted to see the Archbishop Jose Palma, who was in Manila. The police were called after the man refused to leave," Cebu Archdiocesan media liaison officer Msgr. Joseph Tan said in a statement.