Photo of police cordoning off an area around the White House, as occurred this Saturday after the United States Secret Service said it was responding to reports that a gunshot was fired Saturday outside the presidential residence, where it turned out a man had shot himself to death. EFE-EPA/File

The man who at noon on Saturday, for unknown motives, set off all the alarms in Washington when he shot himself outside the White House, has finally been pronounced dead, officials announced.

"The subject is deceased. The subject approached the vicinity of the North White House fence line and removed a concealed handgun and fired several rounds, none of which appear at this time to have been directed towards the White House," the Secret Service said in a statement.