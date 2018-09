Police are seen outside a property in Coode Street, Bedford, Perth, Western Australia, Australia, Sept. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Forensic police work at a property where five people were found dead, in Bedford, Perth, Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Police officers work at a property, where five people were found dead, in Bedford, Perth, Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A member of the public lays flowers outside a property, where five people were found dead, in Bedford, Perth, Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A 24-year-old man was due to face a Perth court on Monday afternoon charged with five counts of murder, West Australia police said.

The charges came after a man went to a regional police station and provided information that led police to a home in Bedford suburb, West Australia Police said in a statement on Sunday.