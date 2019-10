A boy leaps over a pile of burning tires and trash during protests in Port-au-Prince on Thursday, Oct. 17. EFE-EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA

Protesters occupy an equestrian statue of Haitian founding father Jean-Jacques Dessalines near the National Palace in Port-au-Prince on Thursday, Oct. 17. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

One man was killed and another wounded Thursday as thousands took to the streets of the Haitian capital in a renewed effort to force the resignation of President Jovenel Moise.

An unknown person shot the two men as they were trying to rob people taking part in a protest near the National Palace, a police officer told Efe at the scene.