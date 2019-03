A photo provided by the Phoenix Police Department of Noel Thomas Becht, an Arizona man who was arrested on March 16, 2019, for making a threatening gesture at people inside a mosque in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, southwestern United States. EPA-EFE/Phoenix Police Department

Police in this city in the southwestern United States arrested a man for making a threatening gesture at several people during a visit to a mosque over the weekend.

Police say Noel Thomas Becht entered the United Islamic Center of Arizona in Glendale, a Phoenix suburb, at around 7.30 pm Saturday under the pretext of wanting to learn more about the Muslim religion.