Neighbors look down at an apartment house (C) as police investigators and crime lab experts investigate the apartment house in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, Oct 31, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Prosecutors in Japan on Monday indicted a man on charges of murdering nine people in his apartment in southern Tokyo in 2017, after he was found mentally fit in an examination.

The accused, 27-year-old Takahiro Shiraishi, contacted women through Twitter after they expressed a wish to commit suicide on the social media site and took them to his apartment offering them help in dying.