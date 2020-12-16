Kyoto Animation Co. is seen after a fire attack in Kyoto, western Japan, 18 July 2019 (reissued 16 December 2020). EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Kyoto Animation Co. is seen after a fire attack in Kyoto, western Japan, 18 July 2019 (reissued 16 December 2020). EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES