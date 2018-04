Israeli soldiers stop Palestinians during a search operation in the west Bank village of Howwara near Nablus, Jun. 03, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALAA BADARNEH

An Israeli soldier in a watch tower overlooks the area where a Palestinian man was shot by Israeli forces after he reportedly rammed a vehicle into a number of Israeli troops at the Tapuah junction,near the West Bank city of Nablus, Nov. 24, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALAA BADARNEH

US Air Force personnel at the Israeli Air Force Base of Hatzor, in central Israel, Mar. 08, 2018 during a joint IDF-US military exercise 'Juniper Cobra 2018'. EPA-EFE/FILE/ATEF SAFADI

Israel Defense Forces killed a man on Monday morning in Giti Avisar, near the Jewish settlement Ariel in Palestine-occupied West Bank, when he tried to flee after crashing his car into a bus stop, an IDF spokesperson confirmed to EFE.

The spokesperson did not confirm the identity of the driver, or if he was a Palestinian, saying that the incident was being probed.