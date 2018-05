Police cars at the scene following a shooting in Liege, Belgium, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHEL TONNEAU

A general view of the security perimeter set up following a shooting in Liege, Belgium, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHEL TONNEAU

Minesweepers arrive at the scene following a shooting in Liege, Belgium, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHEL TONNEAU

An assailant killed two Belgian police officers and a civilian before being shot dead by security officials in a shooting that the prosecutor's office said Tuesday it was treating as a suspected terror incident.

Prosecutor Philippe Dulieu said the assailant stabbed two police officers in the eastern city of Liege and stole their weapons, before getting into a vehicle parked nearby and killing a 22-year-old passenger.