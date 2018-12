Hundreds of people observe a minute of silence in memory of late Spanish teacher Laura Luelmo in her birth town of Zamora, northern Spain, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIAM A. MONTESINOS

Several residents mourn the death of Spanish teacher Laura Luelmo in the village of Zalamea la Real, Huelva, Andalusia, southern Spain, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN PEREZ

Spanish Civil Guard officers go to a house for a raid as part of the investigation into the death of Spanish teacher Laura Luelmo in the village of El Campillo, Andalusia, southern Spain, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN PEREZ

Spanish Civil Guard officers go to a house for a raid as part of the investigation into the death of Spanish teacher Laura Luelmo in the village of El Campillo, Andalusia, southern Spain, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN PEREZ

Police have arrested a man in connection to the rape and murder of a school teacher in southwestern Spain, igniting renewed protest over violence towards women.

Spanish police arrested Bernardo M N for his alleged links to the murder and rape of Laura Luelmo in a village in Huelva.