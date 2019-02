Protesters from the 'Gilets Jaunes' (Yellow Vests) movement protest in front of the French National Assembly during the 'Act XIII' demonstration (the 13th consecutive national protest on a Saturday) in Paris, France, Feb. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Protesters from the 'Gilets Jaunes' (Yellow Vests) movement face the police forces on the Champs Elysees during the 'Act XIII' demonstration (the 13th consecutive national protest on a Saturday) in Paris, France, Feb. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A protester from the 'Gilets Jaunes' (Yellow Vests) movement is evacuated by 'Street Medics' after being injured as clashes erupt on the Champs Elysees during the 'Act XIII' demonstration (the 13th consecutive national protest on a Saturday) in Paris, France, Feb. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A protester had his hand blown off by a flashbang grenade he picked up during a thirteenth consecutive Saturday of anti-establishment protests in France, authorities said.

The demonstrator, part of the so-called gilet jaunes ("yellow vests") movement that has rocked the country in recent weeks, was with a group outside the National Assembly building in the capital Paris – the epicenter of the nationwide rallies – when the accident occurred.