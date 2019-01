A pair of Asiatic lions killed a man in his twenties, who entered a restricted enclosure inside a zoo in the city of Chandigarh, capital of the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, an official told EFE Monday.

The man, yet to be identified, tried to enter the zoo on Sunday by scaling a five-meter (16.4-foot) high wall and ended up in an enclosure occupied by two adult lions, according to Punjab forest department Additional Chief Secretary Roshan Sunkaria.