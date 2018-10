A library employee points at the Salisbury Magna Carta in The British Library in London, Britain, Feb. 2, 2015 (reissued Oct. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A handout photo made available by The British Wiltshire Police showing damage to the glass box protecting the Magna Carta in Salisbury Cathedral, west England, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILTSHIRE POLICE HANDOUT

A man was under arrest on Friday after he tried to steal an original copy of the Magna Carta, the United Kingdom's oldest charter of civil rights, signed in 1215, from Salisbury Cathedral, police said Friday.

Wiltshire Police said a 45-year-old man tried to smash a reinforced glass box containing one of four original copies of the Magna Carta, which is considered to be one of the UK's most valuable and important documents.