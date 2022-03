File photo showing some of the people who assaulted the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2022, inside the Capitol building in Washington DC. FILE/EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

A member of the American far-right Oath Keepers group became the first person Wednesday to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy charges for his role in the assault on the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Joshua James, 34, the group's leader in Alabama state, pleaded guilty before a federal court in Washington for seditious conspiracy, a crime that carries a maximum 20-year jail sentence.