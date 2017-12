Berlin (Germany), 25/12/2017.- A damaged car stands in the lobby of the party headquarters of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) after it crashed into the building in Berlin, Germany, 25 December 2017. According to the Berlin police press office, the incident took place at midnight. The cause of the incident are not know at this time. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/OMER MESSINGER

A damaged car stands in the lobby of the party headquarters of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) after it crashed into the building in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 25 2017.EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

A man crashed his fuel-laden car into the national headquarters of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, an incident the city's police described as a likely suicide attempt early on Monday.

The driver was lightly injured and taken to a hospital, where he was questioned by police, whom he told his intention was to end his own life.