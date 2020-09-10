A police officer in riot gear looks on during clashed with demonstrators during a protest organized in reaction to the killing of lawyer Javier Ordonez, in Bogota, Colombia, 09 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

The death of Javier Ordóñez, a 46-year-old man who was subjected to brutality and the repeated use of a Taser gun by two police officials in Bogota, sparked violent protests in Colombia's capital on Wednesday that left an unknown number of protesters and officials wounded.

"Please stop," "Officer, I beg you" said the man, when he was immobilized by the two police officials in a street in the Santa Cecilia neighborhood in west Bogota and which provoked outrage among the citizens who protested in front of police outposts known as centers of immediate attention (CAI). EFE-EPA