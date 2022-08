Veterinarian Emmanuel Tovar (L), dog trainer Edgar Martínez (2R) and lawyer Mónica Huerta (R), demonstrate against animal abuse in state of Queretaro (Mexico) on August 23, 2022. EFE/Sergio Adrian Angeles

Dog trainer Edgar Martínez hugs his pet Orly during a demonstration against animal abuse in the state of Querétaro (Mexico) on August 23, 2022. EFE/Sergio Adrian Angeles

A man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison Tuesday in the central Mexican state of Querétaro for the killings of Athos and Tango, rescue and emotional support dogs that were part of the emergency bodies of the Mexican Red Cross, in the first criminal trial for animal abuse in the country's history.

A judge sentenced Benjamín “N” to 10 years and six months in prison for killing the dogs with poisoned sausages on June 13, 2021.