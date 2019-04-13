Uniformed US Secret Service agents and paramedics attend a man who set his jacket on fire while riding in an electric wheelchair outside the White House in Washington on Friday, April 12. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The US Secret Service said Friday that agents intervened after a man in wheelchair set fire to his jacket near one of the entrances to the White House.

The incident occurred at 2.45 pm outside the fence on the north side of the grounds.