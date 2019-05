Secret Service agents render first aid to a man who set himself on fire outside the White House in Washington on Wednesday, May 29. EFE-EPA/Greg Miller

A Secret Service agent tries to extinguish the flames after a man set himself on fire outside the White House in Washington on Wednesday, May 29. EFE-EPA/Greg Miller/ATTENTION EDITORS/GRAPHIC MATERIAL

An EFE journalist was on the scene Wednesday when a man set himself on fire in a Washington park just outside the fence surrounding the White House.

The incident occurred about 12.20 pm in the Ellipse, a park south of the White House and north of Constitution Avenue and the National Mall.