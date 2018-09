Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham, (R) along with Democratic Senator from Connecticut Richard Blumenthal (L), speak about their proposal to widen extreme risk protection orders, which would attempt to prevent some dangerous individuals from getting firearms, in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

A youth wears a backpack with a sign that reads 'Am I Next?' during a youth march to protest gun violence, in Worcester, Massachusetts, USA, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KATHERINE TAYLOR

A man shot dead five people, including his wife and later committed suicide on Wednesday night in the city of Bakersfield, California, in the United States, local authorities said.

The killings took place in two different places and Sheriff Donny Yongblood of the Kern County - situated outside Los Angeles - said the incident was not a random mass shooting.