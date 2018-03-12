A man was shot at least 10 times and killed on a road just outside the British Council School in Madrid on Monday by unknown assailants who fled immediately after the incident, regional emergency services said.

Sources close to the investigation told EFE that the victim, a 43-year-old, was in a car with a woman, who was described as being of Colombian nationality and his partner, after dropping one or more children off at a school in Pozuelo de Alarcón, an affluent suburb to the west of the Spanish capital, when he was attacked.