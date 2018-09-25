A general view of the Berlin-Schoenefeld airport in Schoenefeld, Germany,Sept. 25, 2018. German Federal Police arrested a man having worn a vest with cables hanging out. EPA/EFECLEMENS BILAN

Police cars of the German Federal Police stands in front of Berlin-Schoenefeld airport in Schoenefeld, Germany, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA/EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

A man wearing a vest with wires jutting out was arrested by the German Federal Police on Tuesday at Berlin-Schoenefeld airport.

Brandenburg police dealt with the arrest at the airport and later said the suspect was a 42-year-old Czech citizen.