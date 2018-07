A general view of the Trader Joe's company brand sign pictured in New York, New York, USA, Nov. 25, 2013. EPA/PETER FOLEY

A suspect who barricaded himself inside a Trader Joe's grocery store has been taken into custody, Los Angeles police said on Saturday.

"We have successfully taken the suspect into custody without incident. The situation remains fluid as officers move forward clearing the location," LA Police Department said on Twitter.