Man who crashed plane rejected help claiming he learned to fly with videogame

The man who allegedly sought to commit suicide by crashing a plane he stole in Seattle, rejected help from air traffic controllers to land the aircraft because he had "played some videogames before" and thought he knew how to fly, according to a recording released Saturday.

The 29-year-old man died Friday night after stealing and crashing a plane belonging to Horizon Air, an Alaska Airlines subsidiary, where he worked.