An assailant stabbed two members of his family to death and injured a passer-by in a Paris suburb Thursday before he was killed by police at the scene fit the profile of someone suffering from psychiatric problems and prosecutors were not treating the incident as terror-related, France's interior minister said.
Gerard Collomb spoke to media from the scene in Tappes, a commune in the Yvelines department southwest of the French capital where hours before a man killed his mother and sister and injured a non-related person before police intervened and shot him dead.