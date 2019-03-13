Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump, faces more than seven years behind bars after being sentenced for tax and bank fraud on Wednesday in a second case linked to the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
At the sentencing hearing in the District of Columbia, Manafort was handed an additional 3 1/2 years in prison after being given almost four years in another case last week in Virginia, that earlier sentence receiving wide criticism from many who thought it was too lenient.