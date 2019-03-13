Kevin Downing - the attorney for Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman - speaks with reporters on March 13, 2019, upon leaving a federal court session in Washington at which his client was handed 3 1/2 more years in prison for tax and bank fraud on top of the nearly four years he had received in a separate trial last week. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

Kathleen Manafort - the wife of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman - arrives at a federal court session in Washington on March 13, 2019, at which her husband was handed 3 1/2 more years in prison for tax and bank fraud on top of the nearly four years he had received in a separate trial last week. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump, faces more than seven years behind bars after being sentenced for tax and bank fraud on Wednesday in a second case linked to the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

At the sentencing hearing in the District of Columbia, Manafort was handed an additional 3 1/2 years in prison after being given almost four years in another case last week in Virginia, that earlier sentence receiving wide criticism from many who thought it was too lenient.