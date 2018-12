(FILE) - Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort departs the federal court house after a status hearing in Washington, DC, USA, 14 Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

The president of the United States’ former campaign manager lied to the FBI and to prosecutors investigating allegations of collusion between Russia and the election campaign, the special counsel alleged Friday.

Paul Manafort pleaded guilty in Sept. 2018 to conspiracy charges and initially cooperated with Robert Mueller’s inquiry into Russia’s alleged role in influencing the election in Donald Trump’s favor.