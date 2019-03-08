Kevin Downing, one of the defense attorneys for former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort (not shown), arriving for the sentencing hearing for his client on Mar 7, 2019, in Alexandria, Virginia. EFE-EPA/ Erik S. Lesser

A federal judge sentenced Paul Manafort, who served as Donald Trump's 2016 campaign chairman, to 47 months in prison on Thursday for dodging taxes and committing bank fraud, much less than he could have faced, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to EFE.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis ordered the sentence, saying guidelines calling for Mr. Manafort to spend between 19 and 24 years in prison were "out of whack" and calling the roughly 4-year sentence a suitable punishment for the crimes he said Mr. Manafort had committed.