Kevin Downing (l) and Thomas Zehnle (r), defense attorneys for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, enter District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Aug. 14, 2018, where their client's trial moved to its final phase. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

The trial of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, on Tuesday entered its final stretch after both the prosecution and the defense finished calling witnesses but without the defendant actually being called to testify.

After the prosecution finished presenting its evidence on Monday, Manafort's defense team informed the court that they were declining to call any new witnesses and that Manafort himself would not testify in his own defense.