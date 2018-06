A view of the empty streets and closed businesses due to the national strike, in Managua, Nicaragua, 14 June 2018. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

Deserted streets, closed markets, shuttered restaurants, bus stations with no passengers: Managua is paralyzed on Thursday as a result of the 24-hour national strike called by the opposition to demand an end to repression by the Daniel Ortega government.

And the capital is holding its breath, awaiting the resumption of the government-opposition dialogue on Friday.