Mangkhut, the most powerful typhoon to hit the Philippines in the last five years, has weakened slightly during its passage through the northern part of the country with sustained winds of 185 kph (115 mph) and gusts of up to 305 kph.

The Category 5 typhoon made landfall in Baggao in the north-eastern most tip of the country on Saturday at 1:40 am, according to the records of state weather agency PAGASA.