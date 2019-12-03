Villagers look on from inside a damaged house in the aftermath of Typhoon Kammuri, in Legazpi city, Philippines, 03 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ZALRIAN SAYAT

Typhoon Kammuri hit northern Philippines on Tuesday with violent winds and heavy rainfall that has forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights at Manila's international airport and the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people.

Early Tuesday morning, the eye of the storm was over the province of Quezon, in the southeast of the island of Luzon, and was expected to reach the capital of the country by noon, the meteorological agency Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in an alert. EFE-EPA