Filipino human rights advocates with red paint on their faces join a protest march in Manila, Philippines, Dec. 10, 2018, marking Human Rights Day. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino human rights advocates burn an effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte as they stage a protest march in Manila, Philippines, Dec. 10, 2018, marking Human Rights Day. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Over 1,000 protesters marched in the Philippines capital Manila on Monday and burned an effigy of the country's president on International Human Rights Day.

During the protest, civil society groups demanded an end to President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, labor organizations asked for an increase in salaries, indigenous Lumads wanted martial law lifted in the south, and health groups demanded free hospitalization, according to an efe-epa reporter.