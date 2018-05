Protesters burn a mock US flag during a protest in solidarity with Palestine near the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A man shouts slogans during a protest in solidarity with Palestine near the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Riot police stand guard as protesters hold a mock US flag during a protest in solidarity with Palestine near the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines, 17 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Protesters burn mock Israel and US flags during a protest in solidarity with Palestine near the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Protesters rallied near the United States embassy in Manila on Thursday in solidarity with Palestine after Israel defence forces shot and killed dozens of demonstrators in Gaza this week.

At least 60 Palestinians died following Monday's mass demonstrations along the Gaza Strip border with Israel while protesting the transfer of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.