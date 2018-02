A Filipino soldier inspects firearms during a ceremonial destruction of weapons confiscated from a pro-Islamic State siege in Marawi, inside a military camp in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines, Dec. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippine government Wednesday lauded the United States decision to include on the terrorist list the Maute group, which laid a partial siege to the city of Marawi last year leaving more than 1,000 people dead.

"The official designation of the Maute Group as an affiliate group of ISIS and its inclusion in the US list of foreign terrorist organizations are positive developments in the campaign against terrorism," presidential spokesperson, Harry Roque, said in a statement.