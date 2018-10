The director in Mexico for Spanish news agency EFE, Emilio Sanchez Carlos, speaks at the "Fake news and post-truth" conference at the Autonomous University of Yucatan in Merida, Mexico, on Oct. 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/Cuauhtemoc Moreno

False news stories have always existed but nowadays the phenomenon of "fake news" that is spread on the social networks as personalized manipulation constitutes a danger for democratic nations, Emilio Sanchez, the director in Mexico for Spanish news agency EFE, said here Thursday.

Technological changes have allowed unprecedented levels of personalized manipulation of public opinion he said in a lecture at the Autonomous University of Yucatan.