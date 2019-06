Ground personnel help NASA astronaut Anne McClain to get out of the Soyuz MS-11 capsule shortly after landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, June 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER NEMENOV / POOL

Russian traditional wooden dolls 'matryoshka' depicting NASA astronaut Anne McClain, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency are seen at a press conference hall in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, June 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER NEMENOV / POOL

The Soyuz MS-11 capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of NASA astronaut Anne McClain, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency, lands in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, June 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER NEMENOV / POOL

The Soyuz MS-11 capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of NASA astronaut Anne McClain, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency, descends beneath a parachute before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, June 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER NEMENOV / POOL

The Soyuz MS-11 capsule successfully landed in Kazakhstan on Tuesday with three astronauts aboard, the Russian Space Agency said.

The crew members, NASA astronaut Anne McClain, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency of the long-term expedition to the International Space Station returned to Earth having fulfilled their tasks.