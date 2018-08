A handout photo made available by SOS Mediterranee on 13 August 2018 shows migrants being rescued by the NGO's rescue ship 'Aquarius' in the Mediterranean, 10 August 2018. EPA/Guglielmo Mangiapane/SOS MEDITERRANEE

The NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Tuesday that most of the 105 people on board the Aquarius migrant vessel who came from Eritrea and Somalia were suffering from chronic malnutrition.

The NGO, which manages the ship along with SOS Méditerranée, said all of those on board were "well hydrated" and being monitored by a medical team.