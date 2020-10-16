African Americans, traditionally loyal to the Democratic Party, are vital to Joe Biden's hopes of beating Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election, yet many Blacks in the United States are tired of being forgotten by politicians between elections and may not see voting as a priority amid the struggle for survival under a pandemic.

"I'm going to vote, but what's going to change?," 54-year-old Robert says while sitting in front of a shop in Cleveland, the largest city in the key electoral state of Ohio.