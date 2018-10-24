Honduran migrants climb onto a truck in Huixtla, Mexico, on Oct. 24, 2018, at the start of another day of their trek northwards to the US border. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Putting their faith in God, and despite the harsh rhetoric of Donald Trump, many in the huge caravan of migrants heading northwards through Mexico believe that the president will allow them to cross into the US because it will give him a success that will help him in the midterm elections.

"These hikes of kilometers and days; everything has its price in life. But Donald Trump is going to understand, when we're on the border, that we're not criminals. We're human beings and we're the best workers," Cesar, a 24-year-old Honduran who set out with the caravan on Oct. 13 from San Pedro Sula, told EFE.