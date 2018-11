Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops pay tributes in front of the body of slain CRPF Inspector Raghbir Singh before his cremation in village Sathiala, some 50 km from Amritsar, India, Apr. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

At least five people were killed on Thursday when Maoist rebels attacked a police vehicle in India's eastern state of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The attack using an explosive device took place around noon in the Dantewada district of the poll-bound state when a Central Industrial Security Force convoy was passing by, Gorkhnath Baghel, additional superintendent of police, told EFE.