Thousands take part in the so-called March of the Flowers in Managua on June 30, 2018, in memory of youngsters who have been killed during the sociopolitical crisis Nicaragua is going through, ended Saturday with a shooting in which at least nine people were reported wounded. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Thousands take part in the so-called March of the Flowers in Managua on June 30, 2018, in memory of youngsters who have been killed during the sociopolitical crisis Nicaragua is going through, ended Saturday with a shooting in which at least nine people were reported wounded. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Thousands take part in the so-called March of the Flowers in Managua on June 30, 2018, in memory of youngsters who have been killed during the sociopolitical crisis Nicaragua is going through, ended Saturday with a shooting in which at least nine people were reported wounded. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

The so-called March of the Flowers, in memory of youngsters who have been killed during the sociopolitical crisis Nicaragua is going through, ended Saturday with a shooting in which at least nine people were reported wounded.

The attack occurred near the Jean Paul Genie Traffic Circle in southeast Managua, where the march ended that was held in honor of some 20 minors who have died in protests against the Daniel Ortega government.