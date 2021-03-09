Demonstrators marching in Mexico City on International Women's Day on Monday knocked down part of a metal wall that the government had erected around the National Palace, the residence of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, to protect the building from vandalism by protesters.
Mexican police beat photojournalists covering Women's Day
Female activists participate in a protest in downtown Mexico City for International Women's Day, 08 March 2021. Some of the activists knocked down a metal barrier erected to protect the National Palace from vandalism, and Mexican police beat four photojournalists. EFE-EPA/ Carlos Ramirez
