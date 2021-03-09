Mexican police beat photojournalists covering Women's Day

Female activists participate in a protest in downtown Mexico City for International Women's Day, 08 March 2021. Some of the activists knocked down a metal barrier erected to protect the National Palace from vandalism, and Mexican police beat four photojournalists. EFE-EPA/ Carlos Ramirez

EFE-EPA/ Carlos Ramirez

EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez