Filipinos visit the grave site of a departed loved one amidst other damaged and abandoned graves at a public cemetery in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Former First Lady Imelda Marcos holds rosary beads during her visit at the grave site of her late husband former strongman Ferdinand Marcos at the Heroes Cemetery in observance of All Saints Day in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines, Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Former First Lady Imelda Marcos (C) is escorted during her visit at the grave site of her late husband former strongman Ferdinand Marcos at the Heroes Cemetery in observance of All Saints Day in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines, Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The former first lady of the Philippines was among the throngs of Filipinos who flocked to graveyards around the country Thursday to pay respects to the dead on All Saints Day, as the country's leader called for peace.

All Saints Day is celebrated in the predominantly Catholic Philippines with family gatherings and visits to the graves of loved ones. In some parts of the country this practice is also observed on Nov. 2, which is All Souls Day.