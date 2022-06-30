Ferdinand Marcos Jr was sworn in Thursday as the president of the Philippines for a single six-year term after sweeping the May elections.
He succeeds the controversial outgoing president, Rodrigo Duterte.
Marcos Jr sworn in as Philippines’ new president
Duterte ends six-year term in office as Marcos Jr sworn in as Philippines’ new president
President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr., delivers his inauguration speech at the National Museum grounds in Manila, Philippines 30 June 2022. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA
New Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. (2-L), son of the late president Ferdinand Marcos, gestures on stage as his wife Liza (3-L) and their children during Marcos' inauguration ceremony at the National Museum grounds in Manila, Philippines 30 June 2022. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA
New Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. (7-L), son of the late president Ferdinand Marcos, his mother and former First Lady Imelda Marcos (6-L), and wife Liza (8-L), gather with other family members for a group photo during Marcos' inauguration ceremony at the National Museum grounds in Manila, Philippines 30 June 2022. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA
Ferdinand Marcos Jr was sworn in Thursday as the president of the Philippines for a single six-year term after sweeping the May elections.
He succeeds the controversial outgoing president, Rodrigo Duterte.