New Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., said Monday he would liberalize the economy by relying on the private sector and foreign investment, strengthen infrastructure and attack the food crisis risk facing the country due to global inflation.
Marcos will seek to liberalize Philippine economy, attract foreign capital
Protesters criticizing Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., and Vice-President Sara Duterte march and hold signs during a rally on a road leading to the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 25 July 2022. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA
