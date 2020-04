A 10 Septemer 2019 photo of Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood during the presentation of her book "The Testaments" in London, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/Facundo Arrizabalaga

In a good-natured video interview at her home in Toronto amid the current crisis, Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood told Efe that she has long been interested in plagues and recalled that she has written about them in the past.

Among other thoughts about the virus and the post-Covid-19 world to come, she said countries and governments must be more prepared the next time around and also stressed that the need for a free press will be greater than ever.